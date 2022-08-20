Dazzler, Jubilee and Boom-Boom Have Some Fun in Action-Packed First Look at “X-Terminators #1”

Marvel has shared an action-packed first look at Leah Williams and Carlos Gomez's upcoming X-Terminators (2022) #1.”

In “X-Terminators (2022) #1,” Jubilee and Boom-Boom hope to solve Dazzler's breakup blues by taking her out for a night on the town. However, these X-Men get more than they bargained for when they're kidnapped and left in an elaborate death trap. Fortunately, all three of them came equipped with the power to blow stuff up, so perhaps this Grindhouse of X isn't as prepared for them as they initially thought.

A special first look at the issue – which carries a parental advisory warning – shows Dazzler taking a leisurely skate through puddles of blood with her bubblegum popping and her tunes blaring.

In one page, she wields her brilliant powers to mow through an army of red-eyed vampires, while she rocks out with Jubilee and Boom-Boom in her apartment on another.

Another page finds Dazzler getting an unintentional makeover when confronted by a group of vampires in a dark labyrinth.

Finally, Boom-Boom unleashes on some vampires herself in another page, where she floats adrift on a dark body of water filled with danger.

Will Dazzler, Jubilee, and Boom-Boom make their way out of this Grindhouse of X? Find out for yourself in “X-Terminators #1,” on sale September 21.

What they’re saying