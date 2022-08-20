New Policy Limits Guests Booking Room-Only Reservations at Walt Disney World

Updates being issued to Disney Travel Agents have alerted us to a policy change regarding new, Room-Only reservations being made for any of the on-site hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

A policy change occurred for booking Walt Disney World Resort hotel stays on Room-Only reservations, “limiting” how far in advance those wishing to visit the vacation kingdom of the world can book.

As of Aug. 19th , 2022, room-only reservations can only be booked as far out as annual product release dates. As a result, those wishing to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel will not be able to book room only reservations beyond released annual product dates.

Potential Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests may currently book room-only stays through Disney’s current available booking window, which goes through Dec. 31st, 2023. For those wishing to book past currently available dates, new annual packages and expanded date availability typically become available in late spring.

This new policy seems to only reflect the official and Disney-owned hotels of Walt Disney World: Disney’s All-Star Resorts Disney’s Pop Century Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Boardwalk Resort Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney Vacation Club Members should verify if this new policy affects their potential travel plans when looking to book their next stay.