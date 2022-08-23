ABC News President Kim Godwin Announces Mona Kosar Abdi as Correspondent

ABC News has announced that Mona Kosar Abdi will be beginning her new role as a correspondent. This information was sent out in a note to the news division from ABC News president Kim Godwin.
What's Happening:
- ABC News president Kim Godwin sent the following note to the news division announcing that Mona Kosar Abdi is beginning a new role as a correspondent.
- The note reads: I am pleased to announce that Mona Kosar Abdi is beginning a new role as a correspondent here at ABC News in New York.
- Mona is a passionate and skilled journalist who is leaving our wonderful overnight team, where she’s been a co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning. While at the anchor desk, in addition to overnight breaking news, Mona covered the protests following George Floyd’s murder, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, and the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Florida. During that time, she also contributed across our programs and platforms, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, GMA3: What You Need to Know and ABC News Live Prime.
- Mona first walked through the doors of ABC News in January 2019 as a multi-platform reporter based in Washington, D.C. In that position, she reported on a variety of stories, including former President Donald Trump’s administration and the 2020 presidential election. She was a vital member of our powerhouse political reporting team, providing nonstop coverage of Trump’s impeachment for our affiliates.
- Prior to ABC, Mona was an anchor and reporter at WEWS, the ABC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio. At WEWS, she reported on the political and economic factors impacting the most vulnerable communities in Northeast Ohio, as well as the impact of Trump’s immigration policies in the state. Mona is a proud San Diego, California, native who holds a degree in international studies: political science and communications from UC San Diego.