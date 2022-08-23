More Stops and Cities Added to “Bluey’s Big Play” Touring Show

New tour dates and cities have been added to the American debut of Bluey’s Big Play, touring the country and becoming one of the more sought-after live shows for families everywhere.

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are about to embark on their first live stage show in the United States in Bluey’s Big Play , a brand new theatrical adaptation of the award-winning children’s television series.

, a brand new theatrical adaptation of the award-winning children’s television series. When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.

Newly added dates and destinations can be found below. To find the complete tour listing and to get tickets, check out the official website here.

Added Dates: