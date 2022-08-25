First Celebrity Guests Announced for ABC Special “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter”

The first celebrity guests joining ABC’s upcoming special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, have been announced.

What’s Happening:

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer are set to appear and celebrate the iconic television pioneer Norman Lear in the upcoming ABC special.

Additional talent and performances will be announced at a later date.

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC will present a one-night-only celebration, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter .

. The special will pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories and will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances to celebrate his 100th birthday, airing Thursday, September 22nd (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and available the next day on Hulu

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook.

What They’re Saying:

Norman Lear said: “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration.”