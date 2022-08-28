Minnie Mouse and Pluto Soap Shapers Now Available from Basin

There are a lot of ways to add some Disney magic to your home, but soap is probably not the first way that comes to mind. Well, Basin is changing that as you can now pick up Minnie Mouse and Pluto-inspired soap dispensers from the popular bath and beauty shop.

The Minnie soap is ‘Sweet Clementine’ scented while the Pluto soap smells like ‘True Vanilla.’

As you can see in the image below, the Minnie soap dispenses in the shape of a flower and the Pluto soap in the shape of a paw print.