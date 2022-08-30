Exercise Your Fashion Muscles with the Mousercise Collection from Loungefly

Loungefly and Disney are at it again and those of us who grew up in the 1980s are going to love the new Mousercise Collection. Fans of Mickey and fitness will find this throwback series to be exactly what they need.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Stretch your legs, shake out your arms and give your neck a good roll—it’s time to exercise! Disney and Loungefly have teamed up for another fun collection, this time themed to Mousercise.

Hailing from the 1980s, this fashion series is based on the popular Disney fitness program for kids. And considering the era of Mousecise each item in the collection offers a classic character look, plenty of bright colors and yes leg warmers too!

Fans can shop the entire assortment that includes: Mini Duffle Bag Mini Backpack Zip around Wallet Sliding Pin

Not only is this a cute idea for a collection, but it’s so playful and fun. Bring Mickey, Minnie and Donald along on your daily commute and don’t be surprised if after one look at their cheerful faces, you find yourself dancing and jamming along.

The Mousercise Collection is available now on Loungefly

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Disney Mousercise Mini Backpack – Loungefly.com

Disney Mousercise Duffle Bag – Loungefly.com



Disney Mousercise Zip Around Wallet – Loungefly.com



Disney Mousercise Sliding Pin – Loungefly.com