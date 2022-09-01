Web-Weaver, Hunter-Spider and a Mystery New Hero Will Bring “Edge of Spider-Verse” to its Conclusion

Right now, fans are witnessing a revolution of the Spider-Man mythos in “Edge of Spider-Verse!” Each jam-packed issue contains thrilling stories by all-star creators that introduces breakout new Spider-Heroes like Spider-Rex, the new Spider-UK, and Sun-Spider and redefines fan-favorite heroes like Araña, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham. Arriving on October 5, “Edge of Spider-Verse #5,” the final issue of limited series will debut three extraordinary new heroes, each one swinging onto the scene to take readers headfirst into a brand new era of Spider-Verse storytelling!

Web-Weaver, a not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer in a story by Steve Foxe and Kei Zama.

See him strut the runway in front of his fellow Spiders in a variant cover by Kris Anka, the amazing artist behind Web-Weaver’s fabulous design.

Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. Meet Hunter-Spider, the most hardcore Spider yet, in a riveting tale by Dan Slott, J. M. DeMatteis, and Bob McLeod.

Check out his fearsome design by superstar artist Mark Bagley in a special variant cover.