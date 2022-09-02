Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Dana Walden Promotes Three Executives Eric Schrier, Craig Erwich, and Shannon Ryan

Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Dana Walden promoted three executives, Eric Schrier, Craig Erwich, and Shannon Ryan, to larger roles, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Since being moved to Chairman of Disney General Entertainment three months ago, Dana Walden has now promoted three executives.

Eric Schrier, Craig Erwich, and Shannon Ryan are being moved to larger roles in the company.

Eric Schrier:

Eric Schrier is a 20-year veteran of FX

Schrier started at FX as former Entertainment President Kevin Reilly’s assistant over two decades ago.

He was a huge part of the launch of FX Prods, as well as coming up with a business model for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

He played a major role in shows like Nip/Tuck, The Americans, as well as breakouts like The Bear and The Old Man

FX has not shared its succession plan following Schrier's exit.

It is thought that Schrier’s position will not be directly refilled; instead, the executives will take on additional responsibilities.

Craig Erwich:

Craig Erwich has been promoted to president, ABC Hulu

Erwich has overseen the linear ABC network and the streaming service Hulu, and now Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals will be added to his impressive resume.

Erwich, who is behind recent series including Only Murders in the Building , Dopesick , and Abbott Elementary Disney+

Shannon Ryan:

Shannon Ryan has been promoted to President, Marketing, Disney General Entertainment.

Ryan has led marketing and publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform

She is expected to expand to include Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content.

Ryan has overseen marketing campaigns for hits including Abbott Elementary and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and The Kardashians .

