D23 Expo Merchandise To Debut Simultaneously on shopDisney, Expo Floor To Use Virtual Queue and Mobile Checkout Systems

With D23 Expo 2022 just a week away, Disney is reminding fans that they will be able to navigate the shopping experience on the show floor with ease using merchandise mobile checkout and virtual queue.

What’s Happening:

Attendees looking to lessen wait times in line can sign up for a virtual queue at the following locations: D23 Expo Marketplace D23 Expo Marketplace – 3rd Floor Limited Edition Annex Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store Mickey’s of Glendale x D23 Expo Shop Disney Studio Store Hollywood.

Virtual queue information and links will be made available in the D23 Expo app just before the Anaheim Convention Center opens, and fans can sign up at 6:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. PT each day.

In order to use the virtual queue at D23 Expo, you will need to download the D23 Expo 2022 app and the Disneyland

Also, purchasing merchandise at D23 Expo 2022 can now be done through merchandise mobile checkout, available at the D23 Expo Marketplace, D23 Expo Marketplace – 3rd Floor Limited Edition Annex, Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store, and D23 Expo Shop x Mickey’s of Glendale. To use merchandise mobile checkout, attendees will need to download the official Disneyland app.

To learn more about virtual queue and merchandise mobile checkout, attendees can head over to D23.com’s “ How to Shop at D23 Expo 2022

For the first time, fans will be able to buy certain products and merchandise on shopDisney at the same time that it goes live on the Expo show floor on Sept. 9, 2022.

Debuting for the first time on both shopDisney and in the D23 Expo Marketplace will be products from Marvel Star Wars Disneyland Resort Magic Kingdom

The D23 Expo shopDisney page is now live, but you’ll have to wait till Sept. 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT to shop these collections. In addition, D23 Expo will feature other limited-edition and never-before-seen items from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

The Disney Publishing booth will feature an exciting selection of first-to-market and limited-edition books. Attendees can be among the first to purchase Walt Disney historian Marcy Carriker Smothers’ limited-edition 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime, a beautifully illustrated treasury from National Geographic Books, featuring 100 beloved and little-known Disney adventures. Also on shelves will be Ridley Pearson’s Cautionary Tales, a collection of chilling stories, filled with twists and turns that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Grab your copy at D23 Expo before it hits stores in October.

Award-winning filmmaker Leslie Iwerks’ The Imagineering Story will be hitting the shelves at D23 Expo, expanding the narrative of her highly acclaimed and rated Disney+

Also first-to-market at the Disney Publishing booth will be Loud Mouse, a story about a little mouse with a big voice, written by Disney Legend and voice of Elsa in Disney's Frozen Idina Menzel, alongside her sister Cara Mentzel.

a story about a little mouse with a big voice, written by Disney Legend and voice of Elsa in Disney’s Idina Menzel, alongside her sister Cara Mentzel. If you’re a big collector, don’t forget to stop by the third floor of D23 Expo, where you’ll find Limited Edition and Special Release merchandise like Disney Trading Pins, a Lightsaber Set, and Limited Edition Dolls of favorite characters such as Snow White, Hercules and Megara, and Shuri from Marvel’s Black Panther.

Access to this extension of the D23 Expo Marketplace is available only through the Virtual Queue, and Mobile Merchandise Check-Out is required for completing purchases. Limited Edition and Special Release products are limited to one per Guest per transaction and available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Additional selections of Limited Edition and Special Release products are available at the D23 Expo Marketplace main booth located in Hall A.