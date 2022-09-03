Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of September 5th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus, the hosts will kick off a series of segments titled “Live’s Favorite Firsts Week.”

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

Monday, September 5 Justin Long ( Barbarian ) Caroline Rhea Scott Keyes (Travel Deals After Labor Day) Steve Patterson (Shows famous drawers and closets Art Moore)

Tuesday, September 6 Regina Hall Betty Gilpin ( All the Women In My Brain: And Other Concerns ) “ Live ’s Favorite Firsts Week:” A look back on Kelly and Ryan’s memorable “first” moments on the show!

Wednesday, September 7 Susan Sarandon ( Monarch ) Jesse Palmer ( The Bachelorette ) “ Live ’s Favorite Firsts Week”

Thursday, September 8 Keegan-Michael Key ( Pinocchio ) Jane Krakowski “ Live ’s Favorite Firsts Week”

Friday, September 9 “ Live ’s Favorite Firsts Week:” 5ive with Kelly and Ryan with a look back at all of Kelly and Ryan’s best moments from the last five years!



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.