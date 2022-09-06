Bob Chapek to Participate in Q&A at Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Chapek will follow up Disney’s D23 Expo this weekend with a Q&A at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT.

The Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference begins September 12th and runs through the 16th.

The Q&A will be available to be live streamed on Disney’s Investor Relations site

Chapek, who was names CEO of The Walt Disney Company in February of 2020, secured a three-year contract extension

Chapek’s tenure hasn’t been an easy one, as the company’s stock has seen highs and lows separated by more than $100.

Chapek has also been a source of controversy, recently catching flack for his response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill).

According to a recent Business Insider report, former Disney CEO Bob Iger is said to be regretting his decision