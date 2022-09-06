Walt Disney World Store Gears Up To Open With Orlando Airport’s Newest Terminal

Florida’s Busiest Airport is about to get busier with the opening of a brand new terminal, and with it, a brand Walt Disney World Store.

What’s Happening:

Orlando International Airport, Florida’s busiest airport, is about to become more bustling than ever with the opening of the long-awaited third terminal, Terminal C. And right in the middle of it all is a new Walt Disney World store.

Expected to open Sept. 19, the store will bring even more Disney magic to the airport, giving travelers a convenient spot to buy commemorative souvenirs, including items that celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Before the store opens, Walt Disney World cast members are working their magic to prepare for the opening. They say that airport travelers can get a little distracted with all the sights, so Design Director Steve Carsella set out to find a way to make travelers stop and notice the magic of Disney with a stunning 3D display that covers the front of the Walt Disney World Store.

Also outside the store, guests can experience their first Instagramable Disney moment of their vacation, complete with a sculpted character and castle imagery. Inside, guests will instantly feel the Disney magic, made possible with a sprinkle of pixie dust from our cast.

What They’re Saying:

Steve Carsella, Design Director: “This challenge combined with the beautiful backdrop of this store and the massive digital real estate was inspiring. This is now a magical place, not merely screens, where the possibilities are endless.”

David Soliman, WDW Merchandise Presentation: "This location is different in many ways, there are so many gorgeous details to take note- from the LED wallpaper and a sculpted castle to the oversized park icons placed on the ceiling in the center atrium."