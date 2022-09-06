Walt Disney World Store Gears Up To Open With Orlando Airport’s Newest Terminal

Florida’s Busiest Airport is about to get busier with the opening of a brand new terminal, and with it, a brand Walt Disney World Store.
What’s Happening:
- Orlando International Airport, Florida’s busiest airport, is about to become more bustling than ever with the opening of the long-awaited third terminal, Terminal C. And right in the middle of it all is a new Walt Disney World store.
- Expected to open Sept. 19, the store will bring even more Disney magic to the airport, giving travelers a convenient spot to buy commemorative souvenirs, including items that celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- Before the store opens, Walt Disney World cast members are working their magic to prepare for the opening. They say that airport travelers can get a little distracted with all the sights, so Design Director Steve Carsella set out to find a way to make travelers stop and notice the magic of Disney with a stunning 3D display that covers the front of the Walt Disney World Store.
- Also outside the store, guests can experience their first Instagramable Disney moment of their vacation, complete with a sculpted character and castle imagery. Inside, guests will instantly feel the Disney magic, made possible with a sprinkle of pixie dust from our cast.
What They’re Saying:
- Steve Carsella, Design Director: “This challenge combined with the beautiful backdrop of this store and the massive digital real estate was inspiring. This is now a magical place, not merely screens, where the possibilities are endless.”
- David Soliman, WDW Merchandise Presentation: “This location is different in many ways, there are so many gorgeous details to take note- from the LED wallpaper and a sculpted castle to the oversized park icons placed on the ceiling in the center atrium.”
