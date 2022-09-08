“Andor: A Disney+ Day Special Look” Now Streaming

With Disney+ Day 2022 now officially upon us, the streaming service has released a new look at its upcoming Star Wars series Andor. The aptly named Andor: A Disney+ Day Special Look is now streaming.

We’re now just a couple of weeks away from the new series Star Wars: Andor arriving on Disney+.

arriving on Disney+. To celebrate the upcoming release — and with today being Disney+ Day — the streamer has made a new look at the show available to subscribers.

The 9-minute special look features footage from the show accompanied by insights from director Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna

Among the topics covered are: The setting for the series The key idea behind it The aesthetic of the show The music of the series And more.

Additionally, a scene between Andor and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) is featured along with an action scene and “sizzle reel” for the show.

Andor will debut with a three-episode premiere on September 21st.

“Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

