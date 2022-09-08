Preview The Walt Disney Archives “Step in Time” Exhibit at the D23 Expo 2022

The excitement is really drumming up as we’re less than a day away from the kickoff of D23 Expo 2022. D23 has given a sneak peek at The Walt Disney Archives exhibit on the Expo showfloor.

As part of the kick-off to Disney100, this chronological exhibition will showcase Walt Disney Archives historical assets like never before with immersive, themed environments from animated shorts, films, and film premieres, as well as television productions and Disney Parks favorites, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Mary Poppins, Tron and The Haunted Mansion

A timeline in the center of the exhibit will showcase the breadth of extraordinary Disney events over the past century and will act as a guide for visitors as they journey through the 12,000-square-foot experience. Guests will have the chance to literally “Step in Time” into various immersive areas around the perimeter of the space, showcasing rare historical objects as never before, in recreations of the settings from which they originated.

The gallery space will be divided into nine highly themed areas, inviting fans to capture photos and become part of Disney’s rich history themselves. From captaining the boat in Steamboat Willie, walking the blue carpet at the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and visiting with the carousel horses from Mary Poppins, to being serenaded by Breathless Mahoney at Club Ritz (Dick Tracy), visiting Flynn’s Arcade (Tron), and coming face-to-face with the bride in the attic of the Haunted Mansion, fans will have the opportunity to relive moments from 100 Years of Wonder, all while making new memories to last a lifetime.