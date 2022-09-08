“Wall-E” Getting 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Release from The Criterion Collection This November

According to Variety, Pixar’s Wall-E will be getting a special three-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray release from The Criterion Collection this fall.

What’s Happening:

The special edition of Wall-E marks the first collaboration between Criterion and Pixar.

marks the first collaboration between Criterion and Pixar. It will feature a 4K digital master approved by director Andrew Stanton.

The three-disc set will be available November 22nd, 2022, and is currently available to pre-order from Criterion’s site

Criterion’s Wall-E special edition includes one 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-ray discs with the film and special features.

special edition includes one 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-ray discs with the film and special features. There are two audio commentaries available: one featuring Stanton and the other with character supervisor Bill Wise, co-producer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane.

Other extras include new programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts; a tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton; and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels.

Also included is The Pixar Story , a 2007 documentary by Leslie Iwerks, and more than a dozen documentary features about the film’s production and robots; Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant , billed as a masterclass with Stanton; Wall-E: A to Z , a new program featuring Stanton and co-screenwriter Jim Reardon; deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton; and Stanton’s 1987 student film A Story .

, a 2007 documentary by Leslie Iwerks, and more than a dozen documentary features about the film’s production and robots; , billed as a masterclass with Stanton; , a new program featuring Stanton and co-screenwriter Jim Reardon; deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton; and Stanton’s 1987 student film . The set wraps up with an essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes and drawings; and artwork from the Wall-E team.

About Wall-E:

A high-water mark of digital animation, this prescient vision of a dystopian future is packaged within a dazzling pop-science-fiction love story, making for an urgent fable for our troubled millennium. It’s the twenty-ninth century, and humans have long since fled Earth for outer space, leaving Wall-E, the last functioning trash-compacting robot, to go about the work of cleaning up a pollution-choked planet, one piece of garbage at a time. When he meets EVE, a fellow automaton sent to detect plant life, the pair are launched on an intergalactic quest to return humanity to Earth. Transporting us simultaneously back to cinema’s silent origins and forward light-years into the future, Wall-E is a soaring ode to the power of love and art to heal a dying world.

Wall-E is also available to stream on Disney+.