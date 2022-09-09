ABC Adds Serious Star Power to “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

Announced at D23 Expo, ABC has added some serious star power to its upcoming celebration of the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, set to debut this December on the Disney-owned network.

What’s Happening;

During today’s panel at D23 Expo 2022, ABC shared a slew of casting announcements for the upcoming animated and live-action blended special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Tony-, Emmy- and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Groban, who previously recorded a song for the 2017 Beauty and the Beast

Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated acclaimed Broadway star Joshua Henry has been tapped to play antagonist Gaston, while EGOT winner and legend Rita Moreno will serve as the night’s narrator, taking viewers on a journey through the classic enchanted tale.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the highly anticipated two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of Beauty and the Beast will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+

Additional talented cast, whose performances will be seamlessly woven through the original feature film, will be announced at a later date.

This year, 2022, marks the 30th anniversary of when Disney Animation’s Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while the theme song Beauty and the Beast won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

