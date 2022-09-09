Captain America stories “Sentinel of Liberty” and “Symbol of Truth” to cross paths in “Cold War.”

The current era of Captain America is in full swing with “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” and “Captain America: Symbol of Truth” delivering suspenseful and gripping saga starring Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson! With new villains rising, old allies joining the fight, and shocking secrets about the very foundation of Captain America’s legacy emerging, both titles are heating up ahead of “Cold War,” next year’s Captain America crossover!

“Cold War” will bring both Steve and Sam’s current adventures together in an epic that will leave a lasting impact on the Captain America mythos and the groundwork has already begun.

Get a hint at upcoming developments with a special peek at what’s to come in December.

In “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7,” writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero begin a new story arc titled “The Invader!”

Just when Captain America is ready to quit his pursuit of the Outer Circle, he receives intel on their next move – and a reminder that Steve Rogers is never without friends.

Sharon Carter returns to help Steve assemble his allies for a new mission – but some shadows reach farther than even the world’s best spies can predict. Guest-starring Nick Fury, Black Widow Hawkeye