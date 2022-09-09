New Trailer and Poster Released for “Hocus Pocus 2”

A new trailer and poster for the imminently approaching release of Hocus Pocus 2 was unveiled at tonight’s Walt Disney Studios Panel at the D23 Expo covering Disney live action, animation and Pixar.

What’s Happening:

Following a message from the Sanderson Sisters themselves, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 was revealed.

A fantastic new poster for the film was also released:

Some new images from the film were also shared by President of The Walt Disney Studios, Sean Bailey.

About Hocus Pocus 2:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+

Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars: Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War ) Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water ) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ) Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ) Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ) Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt ) Froyan Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ) and Tony Hale ( Veep )

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serving as executive producers.