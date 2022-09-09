D23 Expo Attendees Treated To First Look at Pixar’s “Win Or Lose”

D23 Expo 2022 attendees were treated to a first look at the highly-anticipated new long-form series from Pixar Animation Studios set for Disney+, Win or Lose.

There, attendees were treated to a video message from Will Forte, who will play the baseball coach in the new Disney+ series.

The series marks the first ever long-form animated series from Pixar Animation Studios, with 20 minute episodes. Each episode will follow a different character participating in some way or another in a coed middle school championship softball game, and will explore the drama of bad calls that were made both on and off of the field.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Win or Lose . The series, originally announced in 2020, is written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges we all face in our struggle to win at life.

Win or Lose will arrive on Disney+ in 2023.