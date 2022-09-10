Electric Mayhem D23 Performance of “Can You Picture That” Now Available to Stream

D23 Attendees were treated to a live performance from the Muppets’ house band, The Electric Mayhem, reminding us of their new Disney+ series. Now, their song “Can You Picture That” as performed, is available to stream now on most music services.

What’s Happening:

As performed at D23 Expo 2022, “Can You Picture That?,” the hit song known from The Muppet house band, The Electric Mayhem, is now available to stream on most platforms.

This particular rendition of the song is from the new Disney+ series, The Muppets Mayhem

To find out if your music service of choice is offering up the tune, be sure to check the link here.

Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by