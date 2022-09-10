New “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Image Shown at the D23 Expo

Attendees of the D23 Expo’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase got a new look at the upcoming Star Wars series coming to Disney+, Skeleton Crew.

Currently in production, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will center around a group of children lost in space, and be set in the New Republic timeframe.

will center around a group of children lost in space, and be set in the New Republic timeframe. Creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to present an in-room only first look at star Jude Law in the show.

Jude Law himself took the stage and we got an image of his character.

No release date has been given for the series as of yet.

