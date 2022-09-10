New “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Image Shown at the D23 Expo

Attendees of the D23 Expo’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase got a new look at the upcoming Star Wars series coming to Disney+, Skeleton Crew.

What’s Happening:

  • Currently in production, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will center around a group of children lost in space, and be set in the New Republic timeframe.
  • Creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to present an in-room only first look at star Jude Law in the show.
  • Jude Law himself took the stage and we got an image of his character.
  • No release date has been given for the series as of yet.

