New Trailer Revealed for “Tales Of The Jedi” – Coming to Disney+ on October 26th

Just now at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars animated series Tales Of The Jedi was revealed.

  • Creator Dave Filoni revealed an all-new trailer for Tales Of The Jedi on stage at the D23 Expo.
  • All six original shorts will stream on Disney+ on October 26th.
  • Each animated story will feature different Jedi from the prequel era, such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano.
  • Young Qui-Gon Jinn will also appear on the series alongside his old master. Liam Neeson will be reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn, while Neeson’s son will play the younger version of the character.
  • Ahsoka Tano will also appear in the series, at a younger age than we’ve seen her before, along with her mother.
  • The episode featuring Ahsoka was previously shown to attendees of Star Wars Celebration.

