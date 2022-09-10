New Trailer Revealed for “Tales Of The Jedi” – Coming to Disney+ on October 26th

Just now at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars animated series Tales Of The Jedi was revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Creator Dave Filoni revealed an all-new trailer for Tales Of The Jedi on stage at the D23 Expo.
- All six original shorts will stream on Disney+ on October 26th.
- Each animated story will feature different Jedi from the prequel era, such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano.
- Young Qui-Gon Jinn will also appear on the series alongside his old master. Liam Neeson will be reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn, while Neeson’s son will play the younger version of the character.
- Ahsoka Tano will also appear in the series, at a younger age than we’ve seen her before, along with her mother.
- The episode featuring Ahsoka was previously shown to attendees of Star Wars Celebration.
