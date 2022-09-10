New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Images Shown at the D23 Expo

Creators of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni came out on stage at the D23 Expo’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase to give a new look at the upcoming series coming soon to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Favreau and Filoni revealed some exclusive new images from the much-anticipated series.
- The mural below comes from the last episode of Star Wars Rebels, and has been recreated in live action for Ahsoka.
- We also get a first look at Sabine Wren in live-action, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
- No trailer or footage was revealed at this time, but the show will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as titular Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who first jumped to live action in season two of The Mandalorian and also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.
- Other stars include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.
- Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker and Ray Stevenson plays a mystery villain.
- Plot details are not known, but the setup includes Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Peter Ramsey, the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is directing at least one episode of the series, currently nearing the end of filming on season one.
