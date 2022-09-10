D23 Expo Attendees Get a Preview of “Indiana Jones 5”

At the close of the Lucasfilm portion of the D23 Expo Studio Showcase, a new look at the highly anticipated fifth Indiana Jones film was given.

What’s Happening:

Director James Mangold was joined by stars Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to debut an in-room only sizzle reel.

Mangold listed Indiana Jones co-creator George Lucas as a collaborator on the film.

“This one is fantastic,” Harrison said while tearing up a little.

“Keeping up with this guy is exhausting,” says Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Harrison Ford.

The sizzle reel revealed that John Rhys-Davies is returning as the iconic character Sallah.

A title was not given for the film, which will be released on ​​June 30th, 2023.

More on Indiana Jones 5:

Costumes and concept art

The legendary John Williams recently debuted “Helena’s Theme”

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film.

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp Jurassic Park and the previous Indiana Jones film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull .

and the previous film, . Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes: Antonio Banderas Phoebe Waller-Bridge Mads Mikkelsen Boyd Holbrook Shaunette Renée Wilson

The fifth Indiana Jones film is set to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.