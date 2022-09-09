Photos: “Indiana Jones 5” Costumes and Concept Art Revealed at the D23 Expo

Costumes and concept art from the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film are currently on display on the D23 Expo showfloor.

What’s Happening:

There has been no additional information on the costumes and concept art released, other than what can be seen on display.

We have Indiana Jones’ costume as worn by Harrison Ford and what could potentially be Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character costume as well.

The concept art shows off potential locations for Indiana Jones 5, as well as a costume design.

In this concept art, the older Indiana Jones and a female character are being pursued.

Next to that is a character very reminiscent to (or perhaps actually) Major Arnold Toht (Ronald Lacey) from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The legendary John Williams recently debuted “Helena’s Theme”

More on Indiana Jones 5:

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film.

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp Jurassic Park and the previous Indiana Jones film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull .

and the previous film, . Film composer John Williams Indiana Jones films.

films. Though originally set to be released on July 29th of this year, the film’s release has now been pushed back to June 30th, 2023.

Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes: Antonio Banderas Phoebe Waller-Bridge Mads Mikkelsen Boyd Holbrook Shaunette Renée Wilson

Story details have not been announced at this time, nor is a real title for the film known beyond “Indiana Jones 5″ and little is known of what the production will entail. Stories from on set also revealed a shoulder injury

The fifth Indiana Jones film is set to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.