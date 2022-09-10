Walt Disney Animation Studios Give D23 Expo Attendees a New Look at “Strange World”

The next project to come from Walt Disney Animation Studios is Strange World, which premieres in theaters on November 23rd, 2022. Attendees of The Walt Disney Studios panel at the D23 Expo yesterday were given a sneak peek at the upcoming film.

What’s Happening:

In Strange World, Jake Gyllenhaal ( Spider-Man: Far from Home

Director Don Hall and co-director screenwriter Qui Nguyen came on stage at the panel to talk a little about the film alongside voice cast members Jake Gyllenhaal (Searcher Clade), Dennis Quaid (Jaeger Clade), Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade), and Lucy Liu (Callisto Mal).

The movie was inspired by the families of the directors.

Fans got a glimpse at an action-packed sequence from the film, saw an all-new trailer, and received an exclusive poster.

Produced by Roy Conli, Strange World also features the voice of Gabrielle Union (Meridian).

also features the voice of Gabrielle Union (Meridian). Strange World releases exclusively in theaters this November 23rd.