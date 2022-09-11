Figment to Once Again Meet and Greet with Guests at EPCOT

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced that guests visiting EPCOT will soon once again be able to meet and greet with Figment.

While guests can still experience Journey into Imagination at EPCOT, they have not been able to actually meet the loveable purple dragon for quite some time.

That will change next year as the character will once again meet with guests in EPCOT.

No specific date or window has been announced for Figment’s appearance, but we do know he will be there “by the end of 2023.”

It’s unclear exactly how this meet and greet will work, but we will be sure to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Be sure to follow along for all of our D23 Expo coverage all weekend long.