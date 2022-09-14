New Clip From “Hocus Pocus 2” Pays Homage to Original Film In Modern Way

Hocus Pocus 2 is quickly on approach, with its highly-anticipated debut just around the corner on Disney+, with a new clip debuting today that pays homage to the original 90s classic.
What’s Happening:
- A new clip has been released showcasing everyone’s favorite witches from the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, coming soon to Disney+.
- In the clip above, the Sanderson Sisters find themselves in a store looking for means to fly. Similar to the original Hocus Pocus, the new film takes aim at one of the original gags where Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimi) hops aboard a flying vacuum cleaner. Now, she finds herself aboard two robotic Roomba-esque vacuum cleaners, balancing as she takes flight with her sisters.
- It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
- The live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2 is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler (The First Wives Club, Beaches), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, Divorce), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act, Younger), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal).
- Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), and Tony Hale (Veep). The film is produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky), and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, Hairspray) serving as executive producers.
- A Disney+ Original movie, Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now