New Clip From “Hocus Pocus 2” Pays Homage to Original Film In Modern Way

Hocus Pocus 2 is quickly on approach, with its highly-anticipated debut just around the corner on Disney+, with a new clip debuting today that pays homage to the original 90s classic.

A new clip has been released showcasing everyone’s favorite witches from the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, coming soon to Disney+.

coming soon to Disney+. In the clip above, the Sanderson Sisters find themselves in a store looking for means to fly. Similar to the original Hocus Pocus, the new film takes aim at one of the original gags where Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimi) hops aboard a flying vacuum cleaner. Now, she finds herself aboard two robotic Roomba-esque vacuum cleaners, balancing as she takes flight with her sisters.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2 is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler ( The First Wives Club, Beaches ), Sarah Jessica Parker ( Sex and the City, Divorce ), and Kathy Najimy ( Sister Act, Younger) , and is directed by Anne Fletcher ( Dumplin, The Proposal ).

