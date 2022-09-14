Walt Disney Family Museum Reveals Its Slate of Upcoming Programs

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California has revealed their upcoming slate of programming for the months of September, October and beyond.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California is known for their incredible programming and sessions and October of 2022 (and further!) is full of offerings that members and non-members alike will want to sign up for.

Virtual Studio Series

WORKSHOPS

Adult Session (Ages 18+): 10:30am–noon PT | Zoom Webinar

$13 members | $18 non-members

Youth Session (Ages 7–17): 1–2:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

$10 members | $15 non-members

Studio Series workshops are 90-minute sessions that explore animation principles and techniques.

Animate a Vampire Disappearing | Sat, Oct 8 Adult Session: 10:30am–noon PT | $13 members | $18 non-members | Ages 18+ Youth Session: 1–2:30pm PT | $10 members | $15 non-members | Ages 7–17 Since its first publication in 1897, Dracula has become an October staple. Vampires have come in all shapes and forms, but one of their signature features is the ability to disappear into a fluttering bat. Join us in this Studio Series as we delve into the supernatural history of vampires within the animation industry, then bring to life your own Nosferatu disappearing into the darkness using traditional hand-drawn animation.

| Sat, Oct 8 Animate a Werewolf Howling | Sat, Oct 22 Adult Session: 10:30am–noon PT | $13 members | $18 non-members | Ages 18+ Youth Session: 1–2:30pm PT | $10 members | $15 non-members | Ages 7–17 Beware of a full moon this month! Werewolves are likely to be lurking about. Join us in this spooky workshop as we uncover the myths of cryptids and how they have shapeshifted in the world of cartoons. We will then use traditional hand-drawn animation to illustrate a werewolf prowling in the night and howling at the moon.

| Sat, Oct 22

Studio Programs