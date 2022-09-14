Walt Disney Family Museum Reveals Its Slate of Upcoming Programs

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California has revealed their upcoming slate of programming for the months of September, October and beyond.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California is known for their incredible programming and sessions and October of 2022 (and further!) is full of offerings that members and non-members alike will want to sign up for.
Virtual Studio Series
- WORKSHOPS
- Adult Session (Ages 18+): 10:30am–noon PT | Zoom Webinar
- $13 members | $18 non-members
- Youth Session (Ages 7–17): 1–2:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $10 members | $15 non-members
- Studio Series workshops are 90-minute sessions that explore animation principles and techniques.
- Animate a Vampire Disappearing | Sat, Oct 8
- Adult Session: 10:30am–noon PT | $13 members | $18 non-members | Ages 18+
- Youth Session: 1–2:30pm PT | $10 members | $15 non-members | Ages 7–17
- Since its first publication in 1897, Dracula has become an October staple. Vampires have come in all shapes and forms, but one of their signature features is the ability to disappear into a fluttering bat. Join us in this Studio Series as we delve into the supernatural history of vampires within the animation industry, then bring to life your own Nosferatu disappearing into the darkness using traditional hand-drawn animation.
- Animate a Werewolf Howling | Sat, Oct 22
- Adult Session: 10:30am–noon PT | $13 members | $18 non-members | Ages 18+
- Youth Session: 1–2:30pm PT | $10 members | $15 non-members | Ages 7–17
- Beware of a full moon this month! Werewolves are likely to be lurking about. Join us in this spooky workshop as we uncover the myths of cryptids and how they have shapeshifted in the world of cartoons. We will then use traditional hand-drawn animation to illustrate a werewolf prowling in the night and howling at the moon.
Studio Programs
- WORKSHOPS
- Pop-Up Studios
- 10:30am–12:30pm | Ages 7+
- In-Person: Learning Center
- Free with reserved ticket
- Halloween Paint Swatch Garland | Sun, Oct 2
- It’s that time of year again to bring out your pumpkins, ghouls, and broomsticks and start decorating! In this Pop-Up, we will dig up Halloween lore and the origins of festive décor. Then, using paint swatches, we will create a new spin on an Autumn classic and construct a spooky garland, fit for any witch or wizard’s dwelling.
- Making a Poison Apple | Sun, Oct 9
- In 1937, Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs gave us one of the most iconic scenes in movie history—a vengeful witch brewing a potion in her cauldron to make a poison apple. Join us as we celebrate the 85th anniversary of the iconic and influential feature-length film and examine Grimm Brothers’ classic fairytales. Then, using gothic design elements and color theory, you will craft a faux poisonous apple of your own.
- Botanical Witch’s Broom | Sun, Oct 16
- A witch’s favorite method of transportation is the trusty broom. In this workshop, soar through the world of animation as we look at the various ways in which this magical item has been illustrated. Then, we will take a classic branch and create an unconventional witch’s broom using dried flowers, plants, and ribbon.
- Haunted Door Plaque | Sun, Oct 23
- As Halloween nears, prepare to knock door-to-door for delicious treats, but watch out for the doors that talk back! Cross the threshold and follow along with us as we take a closer look at some of the most famous haunted door plaques in film, television, and theme parks. Digging into practical prop design, we will also explore eerie aesthetics, shape language, and texture. You will then use wood, ribbon, and clay to make a unique sign that can hang at the entrance of your home and give off the perfect ambience for any guest.
- Behind the Gears of Disney and Pixar's Cars on the Road (2022)
- Wed, Sep 28 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- FREE for members | $8 non-members
- Join us for a behind-the-scenes presentation of Pixar’s new animated Disney+ series, Cars on the Road (2022) with Director and Pixar veteran Bobby Podesta. Stick around for a special treat at the end of the event when Directors Brian Fee and Steve Purcell, and Producer Marc Sondheimer, join for a live audience Q&A.
- On-Sale Information
- Tickets for the workshops listed above will be available as follows:
- Walt's Circle Donors: Reserve tickets beginning Wednesday, September 14 at 10am by emailing [email protected]
- Supporter and Friend-level members: Reserve tickets beginning Wednesday, September 14 at noon by calling 415.345.6810 or emailing [email protected]
- All member levels: Reserve tickets via the Member Portal beginning Thursday, September 15 at noon.
- Public (non-members): Remaining tickets available online or at Ticket Desk beginning Friday, September 16 at noon.
- Become a member to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment. For more information, please email the Membership Department at [email protected]
- CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
- Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece
- Open now through Jan 8, 2023
- Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall
- Thu–Sun | 10am–5:30pm (last gallery entry at 4:30pm)
- $20 adults | $15 seniors, students, and first member guest*
- $5 youths | FREE for members and children 5 and under
- We are delighted to welcome you to our newest major special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, in celebration of the beloved Disney animated classic’s 55th anniversary. Guest-curated by acclaimed animator and Disney Legend Andreas Deja, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece is now open in the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.
- This original exhibition explores the creative complexities behind the making of The Jungle Book (1967), including each character’s unique personality and voice actor counterparts, the rich artwork and use of cutting-edge animation techniques, the memorable soundtrack of original songs by the Sherman Brothers and Terry Gilkyson, the impact of Walt’s passing during production, and the film’s enduring popularity and influence decades after its release.
- *Please note: First member guest ticket is $15. The cost of additional member guests depends on membership level. For more information about specific membership level benefits, please visit our Membership page.
- Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals
- Open now through Oct 16, 2022
- Lower Lobby and Theater Gallery
- Free to the public | Check in at Ticket Desk for availability
- New, Reduced Pricing for Available Artworks
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is pleased to debut its first Cause Awareness exhibition, Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals. Presented in conjunction with Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece opening on June 23, this original exhibition features painted creations by rescued and rehabilitated animals and wildlife-inspired artwork contributed by human collaborators. Creative Conservation is on view in the museum’s Lower Lobby and Theater Gallery. Admission to Creative Conservation is free to the public; please check in at Ticket Desk on the day of your visit for availability.
- Proceeds from the sale of artworks made by the featured endangered animals will go towards supporting their respective partner sanctuary and the important conservation work each of them do.
- Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition
- Opens Thursday, November 17, 2022
- For Walt Disney and his family, the holidays were a time to create magical memories and celebrate traditions. And while Walt and his family celebrated Christmas, there are many end-of-year holidays and traditions observed around the world, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Ōmisoka, Diwali, Las Posadas, Three Kings Day, Toji, seasonal solstices, and New Year’s.
- Many end-of-the-year celebrations honor our environments, taking inspiration from the natural world and the great flora that surrounds us. For this year’s Spirit of the Season exhibition, we called on artists to take a page from our special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, and create artworks that celebrate nature and the lush, abundant plant-matter that form our environment and lend themselves to holiday symbolism. Adult and teen artists were invited to submit artwork inspired by their own holiday traditions and expressing what the spirit of the season means to them.
