Hasbro Shares Details, Look at Exclusives for Pulse Con 2022

Hasbro has announced the return of Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 on September 30 and October 1, which promises fans one-of-a-kind experiences to celebrate the company’s iconic brands. Reaching fans in the US, Canada, UK and Germany, Hasbro Pulse Con will be livestreamed exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.

Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 will feature engaging brand panels, exclusive content drops, over 55 new product reveals, celebrity appearances, exclusive Hasbro Pulse Premium Member opportunities, the long-awaited launch of Hasbro Selfie Series, and music from West Coast hip hop legend DJ Amen.

The event will showcase content from Hasbro’s iconic brands, including Transformers, Starting Lineup, Fortnite, G.I. JOE, Power Rangers, Avalon Hill and Magic: The Gathering, along with premier collaboration brands, including Indiana Jones, Star Wars Marvel

Actor, influencer, artist, and entrepreneur Khleo Thomas returns to host this pop culture and fandom celebration and co-host DJ Amen will join him.

The festivities will kick off with an exciting pre-show on Sept 30 at 8 a.m. PT.

During the virtual event, fans will be able to preorder Hasbro Pulse Con Exclusive items, including: Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rescue Set Multipack



Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO

G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot

Transformers: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2- Pack

Magic The Gathering: Stay tuned for a new Secret Lair drop

Additionally, Hasbro is partnering with Toys for Tots for this year’s event. For every viewer of Hasbro Pulse Con 2022, Hasbro will donate two toys or games to Toys for Tots, up to 60,000 pieces.

Attendees of Hasbro Pulse Con can expect a robust lineup of programming, including multiple new collaboration announcements and the highly anticipated launch of Hasbro Selfie Series, the new personalization platform that allows fans to add their own face to debuting figures with fan-favorite character costume designs from Marvel, G.I. JOE, Ghostbusters, and Power Rangers, as well as designs inspired by Star Wars heroes.

Additional programming details and scheduling for Hasbro Pulse Con will be announced soon.

