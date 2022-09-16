100 Years of Wonder Announcement: The Boundless Future Panel From D23 Expo 2022

There was lots of information being released at D23 Expo last week. We were there and have video from The Boundless Future Panel where Josh D’Amaro concluded the presentation with a first look at how Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will mark Disney 100 Years of Wonder.
What’s Happening:
- D’Amaro concluded the presentation with a first look at how Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will mark Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100), the biggest celebration in the history of the Company.
- New décor, specialty food and beverages, character experiences, and more will come to parks around the world, with the heart of the celebration rooted at Disneyland Resort.
- Two new nighttime spectaculars—World of Color – One and the new fireworks show Wondrous Journeys—will kick off in late January at Disneyland Resort.
- World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt a century ago.
- It’s going to be World of Color like guests have never seen it before, with an all-new inspiring story told through some favorite characters.
- Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park will ignite the wonder in everyone and feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking viewers on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling, and heart. Special entertainment moments will also pop up across the resort, including the long-awaited return of the Magic Happens parade this spring.
- A brand-new nighttime spectacular will come to the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT in late 2023 as part of the Disney100 Celebration.
- Hong Kong Disneyland will also unveil a new statue of Walt and Mickey near Cinderella’s Carousel as part of the Disney100 Celebration.
- You can see the video below.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney