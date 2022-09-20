D23 Gold Members Can Celebrate EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary at a Newly Announced Event

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT, D23 Gold Members will be able to attend a celebration of the Magic of Possibility on the park’s birthday, October 1st.

What’s Happening:

Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club to celebrate 40 years of EPCOT—from its initial conception in the first stages of the Florida Project as Walt Disney’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, to its current reimagining celebrating the Magic of Possibility.

As a D23 event guest, start your special D23 EPCOT celebration at 7:30 a.m. on October 1st for priority park check-in!

Enjoy free time to celebrate the 40th in your own way—including the opportunity to check out some of the new EPCOT 40th Anniversary merchandise

Then from 9:30-10:45 a.m., meet up with fellow EPCOT lovers at World ShowPlace for a D23 Member Mixer reception with a continental breakfast.

After the reception, explore the park for the rest of the day. Also exclusive to D23 event guests, get priority entrance to one of EPCOT’s original attractions, Living with the Land

No exclusive merchandise opportunities will be available as part of this event. D23 Members will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise along with all park guests.

D23 Gold Members may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

The special event costs $99 per person (plus $7 processing fee).

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21st at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head straight to the D23 website

The event includes:

Complimentary park admission (including reservation) and parking for EPCOT on Saturday, October 1st, 2022

Priority park check-in

$25 Disney Gift Card to enjoy the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and commemorative merchandise (or any other Disney dining or retail location of your choice)

Exclusive Event Credential

Living with the Land priority line access for one (1) ride during operating hours with your event credential

Exclusive entry to World ShowPlace for D23 Member Mixer, including continental breakfast, coffee, and photo opportunities