Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C Expansion Now Officially Open

Orlando International Airport has tweeted that the new and highly-anticipated Terminal C is finally open at the Central Florida transportation hub.
What’s Happening:
- The long-awaited and highly-anticipated day has occurred. Terminal C, the newest terminal and major expansion to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, Florida, has officially opened.
- Terminal C, located at 10200 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. South, added 15 gates capable of handling domestic or international operations, and accommodating up to 20 aircraft. All gates are also equipped with facial recognition technology for an easier and more secure boarding process.
- Aer Lingus, Azul, British Airways, Caribbean, Emirates, Gol, Icelandair, JetBlue, Lufthansa and Norse will operate out of the new terminal.
- Terminal C is also adjacent to MCO’s integrated rail-air-ground transportation hub with Brightline intercity rail service to south Florida commencing in 2023.
- The new terminal is also home to 80,000 sq. ft. of concessions space. Local flavors are provided by several Central Florida brands including, Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co., Provisions by Cask & Larder, Cucina & Co., Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites, Wine Bar George, Olde Hearth Bread Co., Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith, Orange County Brewers, Raw Juce, and Cask & Larder Public House.
- 12 retail locations are also included in Terminal C, including a Walt Disney World retail location (more info here), SeaWorld, City Arts Market, Trip Advisor, and Brighton. The official MCO Twitter account also gave a showcase of the new Universal Studios retail location earlier.
Terminal C also includes:
- Strong regional flavor with over half of the concepts being local rather than national brands
- PGA Tour & Grill includes a putting green
- Summer House will have a “Florida” vibe with open, airy spaces and greenery
- You may have already seen Chef Art Smith proudly posting about his new “Sunshine Diner” venture
- There will be multiple gourmet coffee locations including Barnies, Illy and Starbucks
- The three major theme parks will each have exciting, must-see features in their stores
- The Plaza Premium lounge will have artwork from Orlando Museum of Art and silent digital art from Full Sail University
