ABC Orders Remake of French Series “HIP (High Intellectual Potential)”

According to Deadline, ABC has given a pilot order to Drew Goddard’s remake of French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential).
What’s Happening:
- ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil) and ABC Signature.
- The series is being developed for ABC by Drew Goddard, and is set to debut during the 2023-24 season.
- The premise of the untitled drama, written by Goddard, evokes Good Will Hunting. In it, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her HIP (“high intellectual potential”) she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
- Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.
- The untitled drama is based on French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), which is produced by Mediawan-backed Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions.
- The original series was created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, and starred Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou.