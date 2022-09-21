The Walt Disney Company Promotes April Carretta to Head of Communications for Direct to Consumer

According to Variety, The Walt Disney Company has promoted PR executive April Carretta to head of communications for its direct-to-consumer business.
What’s Happening:
- In her new role, Carretta will lead communications globally for Disney’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses under its Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution division (DMED), including consumer, content publicity, international, crisis communications and incident management, as well as internal employee communications.
- DMED, which is led by chairman Kareem Daniel, manages operations for streamers Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ Hotstar, as well as broadcast and cable television networks. The direct-to-consumer arm handles P&L management and all distribution, network and engineering operations, sales, advertising, data and technology functions worldwide for these platforms.
- Carretta will report directly to Heather Hust Rivera, senior vice president of communications for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution overall.
- Leading communications for Disney’s platform distribution organization since 2019, Carretta has played an important part in comms across all of DMED’s third-party media sales efforts for distribution, content sales agreements, affiliate marketing for direct-to-consumer services and linear media networks, global theatrical film distribution, and other Disney properties including Disney Music Group and the El Capitan Theater.
- Prior to joining Disney, Carretta held comms roles at Twentieth Century Fox, Edelman, and Sony Pictures.