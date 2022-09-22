“Avatar” Has Released a Sneak Peek of “The Way Of Water” Footage

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, Disney began rolling out a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar, and audiences were being treated to sneak footage of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

What’s Happening:

  • Social media has been going crazy over Disney rolling out a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar. Audiences were being treated to some sneak preview footage of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.
  • Although the studio isn't commenting, Twitter has been blowing up from the preview of The Way of Water and the way it's tagged onto the end of Avatar.
  • Depending on the market or cinema, the footage isn't being shown in the same way in every instance.
  • For the most part it's been a pretty positive reaction.
  • Avatar is the highest grossing film worldwide, with $2.847B.
  • The Way of Water is the first sequel planned of many and begins overseas roll out on December 14th and arrives in North America December 16th.