See the Cast of “Strange World” React to the Official Trailer

What's Happening:

Disney Animation shared on their Twitter page Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Lucy Liu, who are part of the cast of Strange World, watching the official trailer.

This film comes out on November 23rd, 2022.

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Lucy Liu react to the official trailer for #StrangeWorld. 🦠💥🤯 pic.twitter.com/QX5wtqBaRC — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 22, 2022

