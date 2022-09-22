See the Cast of “Strange World” React to the Official Trailer

by |
Tags: ,

Disney Animation shared on their Twitter page a reaction video of the cast of Disney’s Strange World watching the official trailer.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Animation shared on their Twitter page Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Lucy Liu, who are part of the cast of Strange World, watching the official trailer.
  • This film comes out on November 23rd, 2022.
  • You can see the video in the tweet below.

About Strange World:

  • The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.