See the Cast of “Strange World” React to the Official Trailer

What's Happening:
- Disney Animation shared on their Twitter page Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Lucy Liu, who are part of the cast of Strange World, watching the official trailer.
- This film comes out on November 23rd, 2022.
About Strange World:
- The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.