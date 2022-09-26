Pixar Shares Behind The Scenes Look at “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Pixar is taking us over to Walt Disney World in a new video that showcases how Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park brings one of their films to life in a new behind the scenes video!

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios is branching out a bit from the normal content they share and showcasing a behind-the-scenes look not at one of their films, but rather a stage production of one of their films as they look at Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond! At Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. In the video, hosted by Kenny Carter and Melissa Hoepner, two of the stage managers for the show, as they explain the importance of the costumes in the theatrical production, as well as how they blend seamlessly with beautiful puppets that were created specially for the show.

They also show off their special seats for the show right in the middle of the audience as part of the tech booth, or “their own tank” for the show.

The pair also showcases one of the ways that the show has been enhanced from its original form as Finding Nemo: The Musical, with an incredible new video wall, which they explain more about in the video above, as well as the enhanced lighting, projectors, and bubble machines.

The show, based on the 2003 film from Pixar Animation Studios, Finding Nemo , has guests discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, and includes fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.”

