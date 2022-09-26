Pixar Releases Over Seven Hours of White Noise Provided by Sox from “Lightyear”

Sox the cat, typically issued by Star Command to ease one’s transition after being away, is equipped with many skills and abilities, including providing peaceful white noise to help any Space Ranger get a good night’s sleep. Now, YouTube users can have their own virtual Sox from Lightyear thanks to Pixar.

What’s Happening:

Stealing the show in the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, Sox the cat has a plethora of abilities. He can listen and talk about feelings, calculate crystallic fusion formulas, and create games based on personal profiles. As Buzz’s personal companion robot, one of these skills is to provide helpful white noise to help Buzz sleep at night (as well as other options like “summer night” and “ocean paradise”),

Sox the cat has a plethora of abilities. He can listen and talk about feelings, calculate crystallic fusion formulas, and create games based on personal profiles. As Buzz’s personal companion robot, one of these skills is to provide helpful white noise to help Buzz sleep at night (as well as other options like “summer night” and “ocean paradise”), Originally given to Buzz by his friend Alisha Hawthorne as a gift upon his return from his first hyperspeed test flight, Sox is there for Buzz throughout most of the film. Now, Pixar has gifted us with the release of an official video to help fans relax with the help of Sox, providing over SEVEN HOURS of white noise from the robotic feline.

In the corner of the video we see Sox delivering the white noise as slow pans of backgrounds and moments from the film Lightyear move slowly by as the main content of the video. After about an hour, the scenes loop and start again. You see Buzz and Alisha, Buzz’s rocket blasting into space (complete with Luxo Jr. Easter Egg)

move slowly by as the main content of the video. After about an hour, the scenes loop and start again. You see Buzz and Alisha, Buzz’s rocket blasting into space (complete with Luxo Jr. Unknown at this time, what a 7-hour video loop of Sox’s whale calls would sound like.

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy in the Toy Story films, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

films, follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. Lightyear is now available on digital and physical media for home collections and can also be streamed now on Disney+