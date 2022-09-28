New “Hocus Pocus” Themed Cottage Appears on Airbnb for Booking Later in October

Fans of Hocus Pocus can check out a very special Airbnb location outside of Historic Salem, Massachusetts and just in time for the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

We’re back, witches. To celebrate our resurrection, we’re inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at a recreation of our Salem cottage, where those with a penchant for mysticism can explore our spine-chilling haunt as All Hallows’ Eve approaches.

Booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for an exclusive stay on Thursday, Oct. 20.*

*This one-night stay is not a contest. Guests are responsible for their own travel, by broomstick or otherwise.

As though untouched by time, our creaky old cottage stands tall amidst the trees, beckoning visitors as if by trance. Enter by window or water wheel, but watch your step – a cobweb or two and the smoke from our cauldron await you inside.

Amidst the broomsticks and apothecary bottles, the Black Flame Candle flickers and our beloved Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy sleeps deeply – lest something (or someone) wakes it. It’s a magnificently eerie scene certain to get guests in the Halloween ‘spirit.’

Prior to slumbering in our humble abode, guests can:

Try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided us in all our mischief. (Maybe just don’t expect to turn anyone into cats as a result).

Explore the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town’s most haunted properties.

View a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming on Disney+ beginning Sept. 30 (rated PG, Disney+ subscription required, must be 18+ to subscribe).

To support the next generation of the historic city, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors.

We aren’t much for sunshine, so our socially distanced on-site concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your guest in our stead – including showing you around and arranging meals.

Guests should also note that because our precious cottage doesn’t come with ‘facilities’, if you will, we’ve added a modern outhouse just steps from the home for your convenience.

Those looking to book should note that this stay’s rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. On-site staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process.

The cottage is privately owned and operated.