Marvel’s “Armor Wars” Disney+ Series Being Redeveloped as a Movie

Marvel Studio’s Armor Wars, originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Armor Wars will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine.

The project is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same name within the story of Iron Man, and follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.

Yassir Lester, who was originally set as the series’ head writer, remains attached to write the project.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stated that Armor Wars would follow the events of Secret Invasion

Speculatively, based on the comic books, villains that could potentially appear in Armor Wars include Stilt-Man, the Crimson Dynamo and Justin Hammer, who was played by Sam Rockwell in Iron Man 2.

The Armor Wars comics were written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton in 1987 and 1988 with art by Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith.