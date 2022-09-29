The Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, Mickey’s of Glendale, had created an exclusive shop for D23 Expo 2022. To kickoff the Walt Disney Company’s Disney100 celebration, D23 Gold members have a chance to shop these D23 Expo exclusives through an online event.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, created an exclusive shop for D23 Expo 2022, bringing together the worlds of Disney and kicking off The Walt Disney Company’s Disney100 celebration.

D23 Gold Members now have the chance to shop these D23 Expo exclusives through an amazing online event.

The event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, at 7 a.m. PT.

You must be signed in as a D23 Gold Member in order to access this online event.

D23 Expo Shop by Mickey’s of Glendale:

Mickey’s of Glendale joined forces with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club to present a one-of-a-kind collection of D23 Expo 2022 official merchandise.

D23 EXPO 2022 LOGO CAP – This baseball cap with platinum liquid metal Mickey Mouse patch is the perfect way to show you were at D23 Expo, the Ultimate Fan Event.

– This baseball cap with platinum liquid metal Mickey Mouse patch is the perfect way to show you were at D23 Expo, the Ultimate Fan Event. D23 EXPO 2022 HOODIE – Celebrate D23 Expo, the Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and the start of the Disney100 celebration with this White Tech Full Zip Hood. Features contrast sleeve insert and tonal embroidered Mickey Mouse on the pocket.

– Celebrate D23 Expo, the Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and the start of the Disney100 celebration with this White Tech Full Zip Hood. Features contrast sleeve insert and tonal embroidered Mickey Mouse on the pocket. D23 EXPO 2022 DENIM VARSITY JACKET – If you’re the Ultimate Disney Fan, then this Denim Varsity Jacket is a must-have. Custom stripe knit ribbed cuffs, collar, Mickey Mouse printed on the back, and a bit of magic with D23 Expo adorning the sleeve in rhinestones.

– If you’re the Ultimate Disney Fan, then this Denim Varsity Jacket is a must-have. Custom stripe knit ribbed cuffs, collar, Mickey Mouse printed on the back, and a bit of magic with D23 Expo adorning the sleeve in rhinestones. D23 EXPO 2022 PUZZLE – Piece together the Magic of D23 Expo 2022 with this 500-piece puzzle featuring Mickey Mouse.

– Piece together the Magic of D23 Expo 2022 with this 500-piece puzzle featuring Mickey Mouse. WONDERFUL WORLD OF DREAMS LOGO TEE – Walt Disney once said, “We keep moving forward—opening up new doors and doing new things—because we’re curious. And curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” Wear the quote and become the dreamer.

– Walt Disney once said, “We keep moving forward—opening up new doors and doing new things—because we’re curious. And curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” Wear the quote and become the dreamer. WONDERFUL WORLD OF DREAMS MUG– Start your day off by staying curious and dreaming big with this mug featuring Walt the Dreamer looking out across some of the most recognizable park icons.

Note:

D23 Expo Shop by Mickey’s of Glendale is available only to D23 Gold Members and will be available for purchases starting October 4, 2022 while supplies last.

Must enter your D23 Gold Membership number to be eligible to purchase.

Only one order per D23 Gold Member; any duplicate orders will be canceled. Items not eligible for additional promotional discounts or offers.

Offer subject to restrictions and change without notice.

Void where prohibited.

If you're not a D23 Gold Member click here