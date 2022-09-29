Yikes! RSVLTS Unleashes Terrifyingly Fun Universal Monsters Collection

Everyone loves a good classic scare and no one delivers the frights better than the Universal Monsters. Iconic characters like Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula and Wolfman are among the terrifying creatures to join RSVLTS’ (The Roosevelts) latest Spooky Season collection!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s no reason to hold back any more, Halloween is creeping up and what better way to commemorate the season than with Universal Monsters?!

RSVLTS agrees and has turned their attention to the scary characters for a delightful dark apparel collection you won’t want to pass up.

Fans of the brand and the featured creatures will love the cleverly selected designs that pay homage to some of the most terrifying sights in all of entertainment. This lineup highlights:

The Universal Monsters collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Monster Mashup Bomber Jacket

“What's your style? What are you going for? Is it to simultaneously delight and horrify friends, family, and onlookers everywhere? Well, then do we have something for you….With a beautifully black and white hodgepodge of some of the most classic creatures, monsters, and mummies to even grace this earth on one side and the official, full-color Universal Monsters logos featured on the front and back of the other side, this jacket will keep you stylin' all through the spooky season.”

Monster Drip

“Your spooky season drip is about to go off. This faded yet colorful button down, featuring Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, the Mummy, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon in a droopy, melty illustration style, will keep you lookin' fresh from Halloween party to Halloween party all season long.”

The Bride Lives

“….friend? Featuring official photography from the 1935 classic, Bride of Frankenstein, this eerie button down is a darkly… romantic?… tribute to Frankenstein's Monster and the Bride he basically scared back to death. Love is cruel.”

Fright Club

“Talk about an absolute all-star lineup! This button down features Count Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man, the Mummy, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon in all their spooky and illustrated glory, suspended over a dark backdrop of even more spooky sketches of the gang.”

Monster Mashup

“What's your style? What are you going for? Is it to simultaneously delight and horrify friends, family, and onlookers everywhere? Well, then do we have something for you… It's the official Universal Monster Mashup! This button down is a beautifully dark hodgepodge of the most classic creatures, monsters, and mummies to even grace this earth. From Frankenstein's Monster to Count Dracula to the Creature from the Black Lagoon, this shirt will keep you stylin' all through the spooky season.“

Creature from the Black Lagoon

“Nobody ever sees it from the Creature from the Black Lagoon's point of view. What if he wasn't a monster, just an amphibiously cool dude trying to chill in a homemade tiki hut in the peaceful lagoon he calls home? Maybe the crew from the Rita were ruining his good time. Ever think about that? Ponder it over in this creepy tiki-themed button down featuring the Gill-man hangin' in his Amazonian oasis.”

Did You Know?: