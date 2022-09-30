Original Video Game Soundtrack from “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” Now Available for Streaming

The original video game soundtrack from Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available for streaming on all of your favorite services.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite released just over a year ago, in August 2021.

The soundtrack for the game feature original music from composer Austin Wintory.

The game’s original soundtrack can now be streamed Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

Check out the gameplay trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite:

About the game:

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.

universe, is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat. The game picks up 23 years after the original Alien trilogy and players take on a role as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.

Players can choose between five classes: Gunner Demolisher Technician Doc Recon

Players will combat over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs in a variety of stages from Facehuggers to Praetorians.

Where to Play: