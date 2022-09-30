Original Video Game Soundtrack from “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” Now Available for Streaming

The original video game soundtrack from Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available for streaming on all of your favorite services.

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite released just over a year ago, in August 2021.
  • The soundtrack for the game feature original music from composer Austin Wintory.
  • The game’s original soundtrack can now be streamed on the following platforms:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • YouTube Music
    • iTunes
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • Check out the gameplay trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite:

About the game:

  • Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.
  • The game picks up 23 years after the original Alien trilogy and players take on a role as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.
  • Players can choose between five classes:
    • Gunner
    • Demolisher
    • Technician
    • Doc
    • Recon
  • Players will combat over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs in a variety of stages from Facehuggers to Praetorians.

Where to Play:

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now for the following platforms:
    • PlayStation 5
    • PlayStation 4
    • Xbox Series X
    • Xbox One
    • Steam