Original Video Game Soundtrack from “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” Now Available for Streaming

The original video game soundtrack from Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available for streaming on all of your favorite services.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite released just over a year ago, in August 2021.
- The soundtrack for the game feature original music from composer Austin Wintory.
- The game’s original soundtrack can now be streamed on the following platforms:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- Check out the gameplay trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite:
About the game:
- Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.
- The game picks up 23 years after the original Alien trilogy and players take on a role as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.
- Players can choose between five classes:
- Gunner
- Demolisher
- Technician
- Doc
- Recon
- Players will combat over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs in a variety of stages from Facehuggers to Praetorians.
Where to Play:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now for the following platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- Steam