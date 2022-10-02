“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Keanu Reeves, Judd Apatow and More to Appear Week of October 3rd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 3rd-7th:

  • Monday, October 3
    • Charlie Hunnam (Shantaram)
    • Iliza Shlesinger (All Things Aside)
    • Musical Guests NAV feat. Don Toliver
  • Tuesday, October 4
    • Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
    • Musical Guest Miranda Lambert
  • Wednesday, October 5
    • Keanu Reeves (BRZRKR: Vol. 2)
    • Judd Apatow (Bros)
    • Musical Guests Phoenix
  • Thursday, October 6
    • Mookie Betts (Jackie Robinson: Get To The Bag and The Los Angeles Dodgers)
    • Musical Guests Flo
  • Friday, October 7
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.