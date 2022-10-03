‘AMA‘AMA Reopening at Aulani on October 14th with New, Locally Inspired Menu

‘AMA‘AMA, the signature oceanside restaurant at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa will be reopening with a new, locally inspired menu on Friday, October 14th.

What’s Happening:

The newly reimagined fine-dining experience features a delicious four-course, prix fixe dinner menu. Each course pays homage to the spirit of Hawai‘i, with unique flavors, high-quality ingredients and locally sourced fish and produce.

The menu, created by the talented Chef De Cuisine Nicholas Amoriello, is almost completely gluten-free, with a plant-based option available for every course to ensure every type of dietary need can experience the very best of Hawaii's flavors.

The new menu offers an array of contemporary island cuisine, including dishes like the “lox” opakapaka with greens, citrus, and raw and pickled vegetables; and the savory Pork Belly with “scanlan sauce,” onion, kiawe honey and Okinawan sweet potato.

Pastry Chef Carolyn Portuondo has prepared a decadent selection of desserts, incorporating iconic local flavors such as lilikoʻi, calamansi, coconut, mango, macadamia and Kona coffee.

‘AMA‘AMA has also unveiled a globally curated wine list to enhance your dining experience.

With the elevated menu, enhanced décor, live music and breathtaking views of Ko Olina Beach, ‘AMA‘AMA is the perfect setting to relax, celebrate your vacation and make memories with your loved ones.

Reservations for ‘AMA‘AMA and other dining venues at Aulani Resort, can be made up to 30 days in advance beginning today, October 3rd, by visiting disneyaulani.com/dining