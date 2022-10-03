Disney Networks Are Restored on Dish/Sling Following New Handshake Agreement

According to Deadline, Disney and Dish are taking a step forward on the new agreement after their dispute, which led to the Disney Network going off on Dish/Sling TV on September 30th.
What's Happening:
- There is good news for Dish/Sling TV customers as they have taken a step forward to a new agreement.
- After midnight on September 30th, Disney-owned networks went dark for Dish/Sling.
- This included ABC programming, ESPN, FX Networks, Nat Geo, Freeform, and Disney Channel.
- The announcement read: “We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement Sunday night. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”