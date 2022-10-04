Pixar Teams Up With Starlight Children’s Foundation To Bring Happiness to Children’s Hospitals Around The Country

Pixar Animation Studios are bringing their own brand of magic to the magic of Starlight Children’s Foundation, delivering specialized hospital gowns to the littlest Pixar fans across the United States.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Pixar have teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring the joy of Pixar films to kids in hospitals around the country.

Since 1982, Starlight has been delivering happiness to seriously ill children and their families at more than 800 children’s hospitals and health care facilities in the U.S., with fun, state-of-the-art programs like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming. Starlight has brought smiles to more than 16 million seriously ill children and their families in the U.S. – at no cost to the kids or our hospital partners.

In 2022, Disney, Pixar, and Starlight collaborated to create Starlight Hospital Wear inspired by a collection of favorite Pixar characters, including Toy Story 's Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, The Incredibles, and Russell from Up. These gowns and pants provide patients with their choice of fun and comfy clothing to wear during their hospital stay.

's Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, The Incredibles, and Russell from These gowns and pants provide patients with their choice of fun and comfy clothing to wear during their hospital stay. With donations ranging from $35 – $350, Starlight can provide these special gowns to the children, so kids across the U.S. can dress up as their favorite characters, like Toy Story 's Jessie and Buzz Lightyear.

's Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. The Collaboration also includes: Disney Care Packages



Pixar-themed care packages help create a familiar environment for a child during their hospital stay.

Disney Deliveries

Through Starlight, Disney Delivers Pixar toys, books, movies, and more to seriously ill children across the country, enabling hospital partners to help patients enjoy a sense of normalcy and comfort.

Disney offers complimentary access to Disney+ to Starlight’s hospital network. With support from child life specialists, patients and families can enjoy a beloved Pixar movie, helping ease the fear and anxiety of a hospital visit.

Disney Movie Moments

The Disney Movie Moments program offers special screenings of newly released movies from Pixar Animation Studios and all of the Walt Disney Studios, offering opportunities for families to create happy memories, even at the hospital.