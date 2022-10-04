Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Introduces New Menu Items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort is bringing some new flavors that are destined to become favorite items for guests who return again and again to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at the Walt Disney World Resort, some exciting, and delicious, updates at two of its locations – Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork – are getting some new additions to their menus.

At Territory Lounge, starting today, the menu is entering a whole new territory filled with delicious eats and shareable dishes highlighting tasty flavors, but with an elevated and fun twist.

If you love popcorn, the Territory Popcorn Sampler features the chef’s take on popcorn with spicy, caramel, sea salt, truffle, and BBQ flavors.

The Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie isn’t your average charcuterie board – Chef Brian Knox carefully selected Oregon and Utah cheeses with a focus on smokey notes and even a cheese wrapped in honey and sea salt – accompanied by fresh honeycomb, pickled vegetables, and handcrafted bread.

There are also some flavorful flatbreads new to the menu. The Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread is topped with bacon, potato, chive cream cheese, and crème fresh while the Salmon Run is topped with an in-house dill-cured gravlax salmon with truffle cream cheese, fried capers, onions, black sea salt, and dill.

Rounding out the new menu items are the Bacon on the Wire and the Bone and Brie. The Bacon on the Wire takes a new meaning to an elevated dish with black pepper candied bacon cured in smoked paprika and bourbon, cold smoked, and roasted perfectly with a bourbon glaze. The dish also features deviled eggs topped with fried shrimp, chipotle beef jerky, and salmon candy with a bourbon drizzle.

The Bone and Brie will leave you wanting to devour every last bite, with roasted bone marrow, honey-baked brie baked in a cast iron skillet with marionberry onion jam.

In addition to these mouthwatering eats, there are new hand-crafted beverages joining the menu for those over 21 looking to indulge. The National 95, a coast-to-coast twist on the classic French 95 cocktail, combines Whistle Pig Rye from the East coast with simple syrup, and sparkling Argyle Brut from the West coast while the Lewis and Clark-inspired L&C G&T features Fords Gin, St. Germaine, and elderflower tonic, garnished with a cucumber ribbon and fresh flower.

If you’re interested in fruity flavors, The Orchards Bounty is made up of Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Botanicals vodka, house-made pinot gris syrup, Dolin Blanc vermouth, and Aperol. Sangria fans will love the Orange Spiced Sangria, a drink with Chateau Ste Michelle cabernet, Cointreau orange liqueur, apple cider, and house-made orange spice syrup. The Northwoods masterfully brings together Bulleit Rye, house-made rosemary syrup, citrus juices, and maple into one delicious cocktail.

For a campfire feel on a classic cocktail, the Smores Old Fashioned has Elijah Craig bourbon, toasted marshmallow syrup, and chocolate bitters garnished with perfectly toasted marshmallows. And finally, the Timeless Elias is a smoking libation featuring Macallan 12 yr. scotch, house-made vanilla bean syrup, and Courvoisier VSOP.

Beginning on October 11, Roaring Fork is also getting some tasty new treats that you are definitely going to want to try. Kickstart your day with one of the new breakfast options. The Meat and Potatoes Quiche with broccoli, potatoes, bacon, ham, and gouda and the Vegetable Lover’s Quiche with peppers, onions, leeks, green peas, potatoes, broccoli, fresh herb, and cheddar are delicious options to fuel up on before your adventure. Indulge in the Warm Freshly Baked Cinnamon Roll with fresh blueberries and blueberry cream cheese frosting or the extra-large Warm Grizzly Bear Claw with mixed nuts and raisin filling.

As the day moves onto lunch and dinner, there are some more items recently added that you need to taste. The Asian-Style Noodle Salad is quite refreshing with tofu, mixed vegetables, crispy rice noodles, and fried wontons. You can even add chicken or shrimp for some added protein. The Heirloom Tomato Salad with pickled wild mushrooms, burrata cheese, red pepper pesto, and basil is also a tasty, lighter option.

The Country-style Baked Meatloaf features buttery green peas, chunky mashed potatoes, and gravy for a classic meal. The Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends with potato hash, fiery coleslaw, and cornbread features some comfort BBQ fare packed with flavor.

The Almond Walnut Bundt Cake is a must with a coffee glaze and cream cheese icing. If you’ve got a taste for blueberry, the house-made Blueberry Thyme Crumb Pie is a seasonal item that will change flavors throughout the year, so you can keep coming back. The adorable Bear Mousse Cake brings together raspberry mousse, almond cake, and dark chocolate ganache.

The Humphrey Bee Hive Cake is the perfect sweet eat, made with chocolate cake, passionfruit mousse, sugar bees, and a white chocolate Humphrey on top.

All of these new treats and entrees can be found at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at the Walt Disney World Resort.